March 29, 2024
Kwara Gov Greets Christians At Easter

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sent hearty felicitations to the Christian community in the state and across Nigeria on the Easter celebration.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor said Easter evokes the time-tested themes of love, sacrifice, compassion, unity, and triumph of good over evil at different times.

“The sacrifice of Jesus Christ to guide the flock and the enduring legacy He left for humanity call for deeper reflection at this time and always, the Governor said.

He, therefore, urged citizens to seize the moment to renew their faith in God, unite for national and collective growth, and to help one another to uphold goodness and justice in the world.

The Governor wished the Christian community a happy Easter celebration.

