Kwara Gov Greets Christians At Christmas

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Christians in the state on the occasion of Christmas which, he said, represents the birth of Jesus Christ in world history.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor said the birth of Christ heralded hope and urged people of faith to act in accordance with the message of truth, love and peace that Jesus Christ preached.

“On this joyous occasion of the anniversary of the birth of Christ, the Governor wishes everyone a happy celebration and the best of the season,” the statement added.