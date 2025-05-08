Kwara Gov Flags Off New Farm Input Distribution

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched another round of distribution of agricultural machineries and inputs to farmers across the State’s 16 Local Government Areas, as the 2025 farming season begins in earnest.

Represented by his Senior Adviser and Counsellor, Sa’adu Salau, the Governor described the exercise as a renewed demonstration of his administration’s commitment to food security, poverty alleviation, and economic growth.

“Our administration has consistently prioritised agriculture, not just as a sector, but as a tool to empower our people, strengthen rural livelihoods, and create sustainable jobs,” the Governor said during the symbolic flag-off held in Ilorin.

“This distribution marks another wave of support. More will follow in phases, reaching deeper into our communities and boosting productivity at the grassroots.”

The State government, which has maintained a consistent culture of agricultural support, again distributed a range of critical items to farmers at the event.

The items included 16 tractors, 16 ploughs, 16 harrows, and 16 ridgers; 32,000kg (1,600 bags) of maize seeds; 18,000kg (360 bags) of Faro 44 rice seeds; and 10,800kg (270 bags) of TGX 1951 soya bean seeds. Others included 720 sachets of inoculants to enhance nitrogen fixation, 5,040 bags each of NPK (20:10:10) and urea fertilizers, and 720 bags of Single Super Phosphate (SSP).

Also distributed were herbicides: 2,100kg of atrazine for maize, 720 litres of butaforce for rice, and 2,880ml of butaforce for soya beans; 4,320 litres of striker for maize, 7,200 litres of riceforce for rice, and 720 litres of legume force for soya beans. Additionally, 2,400 knapsack sprayers were distributed to promote efficient chemical application on farms.

Governor AbdulRazaq noted the significant progress made in the agricultural sector under his leadership, including the rehabilitation of rural roads, expansion of irrigation systems, support for farmer cooperatives, and improved access to inputs and mechanisation services.

“These inputs are not handouts — they are investments in your productivity, your future, and the prosperity of our state,” he told the beneficiaries, urging them to use the resources wisely for transforming their farms and communities.

Commissioner for Environment, Nafisat Buge, explained that the interventions were carried out under the World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) programme.

She said food security is a core objective of the initiative and credited the AbdulRazaq administration for its strategic investment in the project.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Afeez Abolore, and his counterpart in Water Resources, Yunus Usman Lade, praised the Governor’s passion and commitment to agricultural development.

The State Project Coordinator for ACReSAL, Alhaji Shamsideen Aregbe, said the programme is focused on empowering local farmers with critical resources to boost productivity and improve livelihoods.

He recalled that in December 2024, the government distributed 193 motorcycles to agricultural extension agents across the 16 LGAs to enhance fieldwork.

Chairman of the Kwara State Farmers’ Support and Welfare Association, Abdullahi Ahmed, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the Governor’s consistent support for the agricultural sector and his drive to achieve food sufficiency in the State.

