Kwara Gov Flags Off Distribution Of Instructional Materials

…As UBEC lauds state govt’s utilisation of matching grants

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off the distribution of multimillion-naira instructional materials, furniture and sports kits to pupils of primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

Items distributed included textbooks of English, Mathematics and other core subjects; pencils and exercise books; plastic chairs and tables; 6,000 sandals; sports equipment; screen boards for digital transformation of the Renewed Hope Initiative of Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; tablets for 3 E-learning centres; 320 mosquito nets for boarding students in Queen Elizabeth School, Ilorin; agricultural tools and other essential learning resources.

“I want to call on key stakeholders in the education sector – teachers, PTA and pupils – to make effective use of these instructional materials,” AbdulRazaq said at the flag-off held at the SUBEB headquarters in Ilorin.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Mamman Saba Jibril, the Governor promised that his administration will continue to invest heavily in education.

In her speech, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr Aisha Garba, said the federal government, through UBEC, remains committed to improving schools, supporting teachers, and preparing pupils at the foundation level.

UBEC boss, who was represented by her Special Assistant Ibrahim Gold, applauded AbdulRazaq for effectively utilising UBEC matching grants to advance basic education in Kwara State.

“I commend His Excellency, Governor of Kwara State, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his impactful collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission in advancing basic education through consistent counterpart funding and a pupil-focused approach. His administration has ensured that UBEC matching grants are effectively utilised,” she said.

“This is evident in the universal classroom’s improved learning participation, learning materials, continuous teacher training, and other essential learning materials. Overall, these efforts have translated into better schools and stronger learning foundations for every child in Kwara State.”

Also in attendance were Chairman House Committee on Education Baba Boriya; Chairman House Committee on Water Resources Yunus Oniboki; Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, Saadu Salau; Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe; Commissioner for Energy AbdulAzeez Kola; Special Adviser on Special Duties Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah; Special Adviser on Media Bashir Adigun; Chairman Ilorin West Local Government Shehu Ladan; State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; APC Chieftains Razaq Lawal and AbdulRahman Giwa; Local Government Education Secretaries; and leaders of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Public Schools and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

Olohungbebe said the intervention will expand access to education across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“This intervention is not just about books and material distribution. Far beyond that. It is about equity, where the same opportunity given to the children in Ilorin West is also given to the children in Baruten, in Kaiama, in Ifelodun, and in Oke-Ero. We are talking about access here, where every child has access to what it requires for him or her to grow.

When a child has the right tools, learning becomes meaningful, teachers become more effective, and outcomes improve. That is a simple arithmetic progression here,” Olohungbebe explained.

For his part, Adaramaja noted that both the Federal and State Governments have continued to prioritise strategic Investments that directly enhance teaching and learning outcomes in our Schools.

“Today’s event represents another significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the delivery of quality basic education and provide a conducive learning environment for our children.

These materials being distributed today were procured by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) under its Direct Intervention Programme, in collaboration with the Kwara State Government and the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, education remains the most reliable pathway to sustainable development,” he said.

Adaramaja added that the items were carefully selected to support both academic and co-curricular activities, promote digital literacy, encourage practical learning, and improve the overall welfare and participation of learners within the basic education system.