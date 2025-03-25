Kwara Gov Flags Off Distribution Of Dangote Foundation’s Rice

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off the distribution of 25,000 bags of 10kg rice to indigent people across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

New Telegraph reports that the rice was donated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Governor AbdulRazaq described the donation as a demonstration of the power of public-private sector partnerships in alleviating hardship.

He said the gesture not only complements the ongoing efforts of the Kwara State Government to support vulnerable communities but also reflects the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors in lifting people out of hardship.

Represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, the Governor commended the Foundation for its generous and selfless contribution.

He noted that the rice, which will be distributed to indigent families across the state, comes at a crucial time, as Muslims observe the sacred month of Ramadan and Christians mark the season of Lent.

He described the initiative as an act of compassion that will provide much-needed relief to those who are fasting and in need.

The Governor expressed gratitude to other foundations and private-sector players supporting the state government’s efforts and encouraged individuals and corporations to follow the example of the Dangote Foundation and similar organizations.

He emphasized that the State remains deeply grateful for the Dangote Foundation’s continued support for indigent people across the country, adding that such generosity serves as a reminder of the importance of corporate social responsibility and the critical role philanthropists play in addressing poverty and hardship.

Present at the event were Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Afees Abolore Alabi; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Community Development Abdullahi Bata; Commissioner for Transport Aliyu Sabi Kora, ALGON Chairman and Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area Paul Zhiri; and several other government officials.

Afees Abolore Alabi noted that the initiative aligns with the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration’s commitment to improving the lives of the less privileged.

Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Lateef Oloyin, expressed gratitude to God for inspiring the Aliko Dangote Foundation to extend this gesture to vulnerable populations in Kwara and across Nigeria.

Leading the Aliko Dangote Foundation delegation, Ahmed Ladan Gobir, Group General Manager (Human Resources) at Dangote Cement Plc, Lagos, revealed that the Foundation is distributing one million bags of 10kg rice across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) this year.

He said that a total of 25,000 bags of 10kg rice have been allocated to Kwara State for distribution to the less privileged across the 16 Local Government Areas, including people living with disabilities.

Gobir noted that while last year’s distribution was done through some non-governmental organizations, the Aliko Dangote Foundation decided to partner with respective state governments this year to ensure a more effective distribution process.

He also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his progressive governance and efforts in improving the welfare of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Adeniyi Gbadamosi, Chairman of the Joint National Association of People with Disabilities in Kwara State, expressed appreciation to the Dangote Foundation and the Kwara State Government for the initiative.

He said they were not surprised by the gesture, as the Kwara State Government has consistently supported people with disabilities.

He noted that the distribution of rice would help alleviate hunger among his people and thanked the donors for their generosity.

