Kwara Gov Flags Off 15.1km Ojoku–Ilemona Road

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off the construction of the 15.150km Ojoku–Ilemona Road in Oyun Local Government Area, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to opening up rural communities for economic growth and improved travel experience.

Speaking at the ceremony, AbdulRazaq said his government had delivered over 100km of roads across Kwara South alone, alongside major interventions in health, education, water, and social welfare.

He added that work was ongoing or about to begin on another 109km of roads in the region, including those under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The Governor urged residents to support his administration’s efforts and take ownership of public infrastructure for longevity and sustainability.

The flag-off coincided with the joint inspection of the Eiyenkorin–Afon–Ojoku–Offa Road by the Governor, Minister of Works David Umahi, and a delegation from BUA Group led by its Group Executive Director, Alhaji Kabir Rabiu. The 42.6km road, handled by BUA, connects Kwara Central to the South and Osun State within 30 minutes.

Both AbdulRazaq and Umahi expressed satisfaction with the project’s quality, with the Minister noting that the concrete road should last between 50 and 100 years.

The Governor used the opportunity to appeal for the inclusion of key federal projects in the 2026 budget, including the dualisation of the Ilorin–Lokoja Road, the Share–Patigi Road, and the construction of the Moro Bridge.

AbdulRazaq described the ongoing works as dividends of democracy and the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the President’s economic reforms were already yielding positive results.

“This road will open up many agrarian communities and enhance the movement of goods and services. Investors are already showing interest. Olam, for instance, is about to commission a $25 million soybean processing plant nearby. This project is a catalyst for development,” the Governor said.

In his remarks, Minister Umahi commended AbdulRazaq’s leadership and support for President Bola Tinubu, assuring that the Federal Ministry of Works would consider the Governor’s requests in the coming fiscal year.

He revealed that the Eiyenkorin–Afon–Ojoku–Offa Road, awarded on May 22, 2023, and commenced in September 2023, was being funded through the tax credit scheme, noting that the project’s quality meets global standards.

Umahi also disclosed that the Federal Government had approved a flyover at Oko Olowo to reduce recurring accidents along the busy corridor, and that the Ministry would soon return to Kwara for the state’s stretch of the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway.

The event was attended by lawmakers, cabinet members, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, top government officials, and APC leaders.

Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, described the Ojoku–Ilemona Road as a “corridor of growth” that would transform trade, healthcare access, education, and agricultural distribution in the region.

The Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Adesoye Adebowale Jimoh, and the Olojoku of Ojoku, Oba Abdulrazaq Adegboyega Afolabi, lauded the Governor’s developmental strides, noting that good roads were key to unlocking local economic prosperity.

In recognition of his contributions, Oba Afolabi conferred on Governor AbdulRazaq the title of Aare Bobaselu of Ojoku.

Convener of the Kwara South Development Initiative, Dr. Johnson Bamidele Adewumi, praised the Governor for prioritising road infrastructure, describing it as “the backbone of economic development.”

APC Chieftain, Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin, also commended AbdulRazaq’s commitment to legacy-driven governance, saying his achievements in Kwara South went beyond political ambition.