Kwara Gov Felicitates Muslims On Maulid Nabiyy

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged the Muslim community to remain committed to the path of guidance, shun bitter partisanship, unite for a greater cause, and shine the light of Islam to the rest of the world.

In his message on the occasion of Maulid Nabiyy 2025, the governor said: “As humans with varying experiences and perspectives, it is perfectly in order if we don’t agree on all things every time.

“Yet, that should not make us enemies, disrespect ourselves, or deter us from prioritising things that matter to our collective humanity.

“We should not allow our spectrum of opinions on whatever topic, legitimate as they may be, to tear us apart to the detriment of the message of Muhammad.

“During this commemoration of the noble birth of the Prophet and beyond, let us show our love for him by following his clear message and acting true to his admonitions.

“I congratulate the ummah in Kwara State and His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on this occasion.

“I beseech Almighty Allah to grant us the blessings, forgiveness, peace, and tranquility that the love of the Prophet brings.”