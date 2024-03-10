Kwara Gov Felicitates Muslims At Ramadan

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has joined the Muslim community to welcome Ramadan, the ninth lunar month throughout which the fast is prescribed for every healthy, adult Muslim.

The Governor thanked Allah and rejoiced with the leader of the faithful in the state.

Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the whole community on the dawn of the month, urging the faithful to make the best use of the special month to earn multiple rewards by extending good wishes to all, give more alms to the poor, increase support for one another in good deeds, and observe all the ethics of fasting, including more recitation of the Qur’an which was revealed in the same month.

The Governor has therefore appealed to the faithful to pray for the country and the human community for guidance, peace, ease, abundant and lawful provisions, and improved security of life and property, beseeching Allaah to accept the fast and grant every believer the rewards that come with the observance of Ramadan.