Kwara Gov Felicitates Makama Of Lafiagi On Birthday Anniversary

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has joined friends, family, and the people of the Lafiagi Emirate to celebrate Tajudeen AbdulKadir Audu (FCA), the Makama of Lafiagi Emirate, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended the community leader for his positive contributions to his community and his many philanthropic gestures toward youths, women, and the larger public.

The Governor described the Makama of Lafiagi as a man of enviable personal accomplishments, and a chartered accountant and tax expert of great repute.

He prayed for more accomplishments, as well as long life and good health for the celebrant.

