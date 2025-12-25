Kwara Gov Felicitates Christians On Christmas

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated the Christian community in the State on the Christmas festivities, praying that the season brings everyone joy, peace, and God’s abiding grace and guidance — the very essence of Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season.

In a statement which he personally signed, AbdulRazaq said: “I especially thank the Christian community for their consistent support, understanding, solidarity, and commitment to peaceful coexistence in our state.

“On this holiday and always, I call for continuous harmony, brotherhood, and shared commitment to a safer and more prosperous Kwara State and Nigeria.

“And in the light of our current challenges, I request that we remain vigilant, patriotic, and supportive of the government’s efforts as security forces work around the clock to sustain public safety in every part of the state.

“I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a more fulfilling New Year ahead.”