December 24, 2024
Kwara Gov Felicitates Christians At Christmas

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON) has felicitated the Christian community on the Christmas festive season.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye on Tuesday, December 24.

“The season is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, a key event in human history through which a bright light of God was shone to the world.

“Governor Abdulrazaq urges Kwarans to reflect upon the epoch and let the lessons of it guide their lives and interactions with fellow human beings.

