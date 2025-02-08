Kwara Gov Felicitates Binta Mora On Appointment As Harmony FM GM

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Hajia Binta Mora Abubakar on her appointment as the General Manager of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Harmony FM, Idofian in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Governor and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday, February 8.

The statement reads, “Hajia Binta Mora is a good fit for the top job, given her commitment to duty, her professionalism and experience, and her people skills.

“I’m confident that Hajia Binta Mora will take the radio station to a new height, commending her predecessors for their great contributions to the success of the media house over the years.

“Governor Abdulrazaq prays to God to grant Hajia Binta Mora the wisdom and good health to excel in her new role,” a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye Chief Press Secretary to the Governor added.

