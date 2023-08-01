Kwara Gov Eulogises Deputy, Kayode Alabi At 60

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated his Deputy, Kayode Alabi on his 60th birthday, wishing him God’s continuous favour and good health in the coming years.

The Governor described the celebrant as a loyal party man who is companionable in every sense of the word and thanked him for his sacrifices and immense contributions to the success of their administration since 2019.

“On behalf of his family and the people of Kwara State, His Excellency the Governor sends hearty congratulations to His Excellency the Deputy Governor and his family on this milestone of his impactful life.

He rejoices with the family over God’s abundant grace in the life of His Excellency the Deputy Governor — from his years as a successful private sector player and a public officer,” the statement said.

“The Governor prays Almighty God to give HE Mr Kayode Alabi many more years of happiness and good health in the service of God and humanity.”