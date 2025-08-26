Kwara Gov Engages Citizens On 2026 Budget Preparation

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on residents to provide constructive feedback on government activities and help shape priorities for the 2026 budget.

Speaking at a citizens’ engagement session in Bode Saadu, Moro Local Government Area, the Governor urged participants to share their needs and concerns openly, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.

“A budget is a statement of intent that guides the direction of government in a financial year. We have made it a duty to constantly seek the views of the public to determine areas of focus,” AbdulRazaq said.

“Tell us your truth. Let us know what affects you and what will improve your lives. You wear the shoe and know where it pinches. Your feedback will help us plan better and allocate resources appropriately.”

The session, organized by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, brought together civil society organizations, NGOs, private sector players, traditional rulers, and community members to provide input on state priorities.

AbdulRazaq highlighted his administration’s achievements and ongoing infrastructure and human capital development projects, noting that citizen engagement has become a “barometer” for resource allocation.

Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Mary Arinde, described the forum as vital for effective governance, transparency, and citizen participation.

Traditional rulers and stakeholders commended the administration’s efforts while presenting requests. The Ohoro of Shao, Oba Dr. Obalowu Atolagbe, sought more township roads and the rehabilitation of the Shao/Sobi water project. Prince Olatunji Adebara of Jebba called for a School of Nursing to improve healthcare access.

Director of Planning, Samsudeen Aregbe, gave a detailed performance review of the 2024 and 2025 budgets, praising the administration’s achievements.

The engagement session was attended by stakeholders from across Kwara North.