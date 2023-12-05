Kwara Gov, Emir Of Ilorin Commiserate With Emir Of Shonga On Mum’s Death

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condoled with the Emir of Shonga Dr Haliru Yahya Ndanusa, on the demise of his mother, Hajiya Aishah.

The Governor enjoined the monarch and the royal family to draw consolation from the many years of God’s grace that were bestowed on the deceased, including the blessing of giving birth to and raising a world-class medic who has risen to the highest traditional seat of the Shonga Emirate.

He beseeched Allah to forgive and grant Hajiya Aishah a place in Al-Jannah Firdaus and keep the family on the path of Allah’s guidance.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has also commiserated with the Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, over the demise of his mother, Hajia Aishat Yahaya, describing the deceased as a caring and peaceful woman who demonstrated tremendous love to not only her family members but also humanity through generosity and good character.

“On behalf of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, I condole with His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr. Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa OON, the entire members of Shonga Emirate Royal Dynasty and the people of Edu Local Government Area over the great loss”, the Emir’s condolence message stated.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, however, urged Emir Ndanusa to take solace in the fact that his late mother lived an exemplary and worthy life worthy of emulation.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant her absolute forgiveness, accept her good deeds, and admit her into al-janatul firdaos.