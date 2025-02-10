Kwara Gov Donates Operational Vehicles To Army, Inaugurates Projects

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the newly constructed Quarter Guard and remodelled Headquarters of the 22 Armoured Brigade at Sobi, Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

The projects, which were executed by the Nigerian Army, align with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff Command to sustain a culture of maintenance, according to the Army.

The Governor also unveiled three new vehicles and 10 motorcycles, which the state government donated to enhance the operational capacity of the command.

“We are here today to commission the Quarter Guard and other facilities of the Nigerian Army. One thing is clear, any money that is appropriated by the Federal Government through the National Assembly trickles down to the Army. And this event serves as a proof,” the Governor said at the brief commissioning ceremony.

“It is not just about buying weapons; it is also about putting infrastructure in place for the military to be able to do their work properly.

“We want to thank the Nigerian Army, especially here in Kwara, for helping us to keep the peace. They are doing their best to make sure we sleep every night.”

In attendance were the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan Maj. Gen. Obinna Onubogu; Commander 22 Armoured Brigade Maj. Gen. Oluwafemi Williams; and Provost of Nigerian Army College of Education (NACOE), Major General Umar Nasir Babangida; among other top officers.

Maj. Gen. Onubogu, for his part, hailed the Governor for his various support that he noted continues to strengthen the capacity of the command to maintain peace in the state.

“For Kwara State, we must thank God for the peace within the state. Of course, there are areas of concern, but we have been able to manage that. This is partly because of the support that we get from His Excellency the Governor of the state who has spared no effort to ensure that the troops of the Nigerian Army within the state continue to carry out their operations,” he said.

“As you can see, we just commissioned the 22 Brigade Quarter Guard and the three vehicles donated by the state government. His Excellency has also approved the purchase of 10 motorcycles, which we also commissioned today.

“All these will go into our operations within Kwara State. So when you talk of the security and the peace we are enjoying in the state, it is because we have this kind of support. We are grateful to His Excellency.”

Maj. Gen. Williams, in his remarks, said he remodelled the Brigade Complex to give it a befitting outlook and a conducive working environment for the officers and soldiers in the HQ, in line with the philosophy of the. Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“This project couldn’t have been possible without the logistic support of the COAS, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede (NAM),” he said.

“Also, I must thank His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, for his interventions that ensured the completion of the project.”

Share

