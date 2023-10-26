Kwara Gov Congratulates Tinubu On Supreme Court Verdict

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the reaffirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court.

In a statement personally signed by Governor AbdulRazaq, he described the judgment as yet another testament to the fact that the February 25 presidential election represented the wishes of the largest majority of Nigerians who participated in civic duty.

He said: “I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the victory which is a triumph of truth over fact-free claims.

“I commend the judiciary for the courage to stand with the constitution in the face of obvious provocation and intimidation. This judgment has elevated the cause of jurisprudence in our country.

“I believe that the verdict of the Supreme Court will further strengthen the will of the President to bring renewed hope to the good people of Nigeria. I urge everyone to support Mr. President in his efforts to build a prosperous country.”