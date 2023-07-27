Kwara Gov Congratulates Lateef Fagbemi On Ministerial Nomination

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN on his nomination as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The nomination, according to a Government House statement on Thursday, speaks to Fagbemi’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and personal accomplishments as a topflight private prosecutor of many decades standing.

“His Excellency heartily welcomes the nomination. He thanks the President for the honour done to the senior lawyer with a rich progressive pedigree,” the statement added.

“The Governor looks forward to working closely with the learned silk as he joins the Federal Executive Council as a representative of the good people of Kwara State. He is convinced that Fagbemi’s representation will not only serve the #RenewedHope Agenda of Mr. President, but he will also add immense value to the people of Kwara State in uniquely positive ways.

“He prays Almighty Allah, exalted is He, to guide the President, the learned silk, and other member-nominees of the Federal Executive Council as the government fully gets down to the business of making Nigeria greater.”

End