Kwara Gov Commission Diabetes Centre In Offa

Kwara State Governor urges more collaboration to tackle the public health threat

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated a Diabetes Screening and Treatment Center donated by the Lions International District 404 B2 Nigeria for the Offa community and its environs, calling for more partnerships with the administration for improved living standards of the people.

Commissioning the facility which is located inside General Hospital in Offa, on Wednesday, the Governor said the donation represents community service and support at its best and commended the donor for the investments to tackle diabetes — a major public health threat in Nigeria and across the world.

“This unique humanitarian gesture will be remembered for years to come as a lifesaving contribution by Lions Club International, District 404B2 for the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes,” the Governor said in Offa.

“I commend the Lions Club for this huge gesture. We look forward to more such collaborations with the government to improve the living standards of the people”.

AbdulRazaq said diabetes is a chronic condition that currently afflicts 463 million adults worldwide — a number that is estimated to hit 700m by the close of 2045.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the estimated prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria is 4.3% which is largely attributed to lifestyle changes caused by urbanisation, unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, smoking and harmful use of alcohol,” he added.

At the event were TIC Chairman for Offa Hon. Jare Olatundun; the Executive Secretary Kwara State Hospital Management Board Dr Abdulraheem Malik; the representative of the Commissioner for Health and Director of Medical Services in the Ministry Dr. Odunaiya Muslihu; Chief Medical Director General Hospital Offa Dr. Olabisi Abdulsalam; former cabinet member Alhaji Femi Wahab White; representative of Olofa of Offa Chief Isiaka Adebayo.

Some top guns of the Lions Club also attended the event, including Offa District Governor Prof. Emmanuel Fagbohun; Engr. HOB Lawal; Dr. Adekunle Sanusi; Chief Ayobola Samuel; Dr. TOS Adewumi; and Project Coordinator Otunba Ademola Adesoye.

CMD of General Hospital Offa, Dr. Olabisi Abdulsalam, in his remarks, lauded the leadership quality of Governor AbdulRazaq and his belief in the power of partnership to reposition the health sector in the state.

He also thanked the Lions Club International Foundation for the kind gesture, and the Offa community for their unflinching support throughout the execution of the project.

