Kwara Gov Commiserates With Traders On Owode Market Fire

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people of Offa, especially the business community, on the unfortunate fire incident at the popular Owode market.

The Governor said the development was one tragedy too many, adding that a team from the state emergency management agency has since visited the market to take stock of the situation as well as deliver the government’s commiserations to the traders.

He said the fire incident has again highlighted the need for all stakeholders to be more proactive in preventing such outbreaks at home or in the marketplace.

While commending the fire service for their prompt response, he directed them to work more closely with marketers on modern fire prevention mechanisms and preparedness.

The Governor prayed to God to recompense the traders for their losses.