Kwara Gov Commiserates With Rainstorm Victims

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condoled with the people of Ilesha-Baruba over the havoc wreaked by a rainstorm, which claimed the life of one resident.

He also commiserated with the victims of the downpour in other parts of the State on Friday, including the capital city, Ilorin.

The Governor described the incidents as saddening and unfortunate.

“Our sympathies are with the victims of the rainstorms and the downpour. I also pray for the repose of the soul of the gentleman lost to the Ilesha-Baruba rainstorm,” the Governor said.

“These incidents, while sometimes natural, may again underscore the need for everyone to pay attention to the perils of climate change and deforestation. Together, let us stop the arbitrary felling of trees and other harmful practices, and preserve our forests and trees.”

