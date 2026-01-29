Kwara Gov Commiserates With Ex-First Lady, Saraki On Father’s Death

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended his condolences to the Ojoras of Lagos on the death of their patriarch and foremost industrialist, Otunba Adekunle Ojora.

The Governor specifically commiserated with Mrs Toyin Saraki, former First Lady of Kwara State, on the death of her father.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the family should be comforted by the good legacies of their patriarch who was an accomplished journalist, industrialist, and respected business and community leader.

He prayed to God to give the family the strength to carry on the legacy of the late statesman.