Kwara Gov Charges NYSC Corps Members On Patriotism, Discipline

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has charged the newly sworn-in members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in the State to make patriotism, discipline and integrity their watchwords.

‎Governor AbdulRazaq gave the admonition at the swearing-in ceremony of the Batch ‘A’, Stream I Youths Corps members, at the Temporary NYSC Camp, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, where the Chief Judge, Justice Abiodun Adebara, administered the “NYSC Oath of Allegiance” to the corps members.

‎The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, welcomed the corps members to the ‘State of Harmony’ and urged them to make the service year meaningful by investing in themselves, acquiring relevant skills, and upholding the core values of the NYSC scheme.

‎He assured the corps members that the state government remains fully committed to providing an enabling environment for them to serve effectively, while also assuring them that security of lives and property in the State remains a top priority of the administration.

‎”You must also recognise that security is a collective responsibility, I advise you to remain security-conscious at all times,” the Governor counselled.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Youth Development, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Kwara State NYSC Governing Board, Amb. Ndanusa Usman Shehu expressed gratitude to the Governor for his unwavering support of the NYSC scheme in Kwara State, urging the corps members to maximise their talents and innovative ideas in their places of primary assignments.

He commended the camp officials for their hard work and selfless sacrifice in ensuring the safety of the corps members, while also advising them to serve diligently and selflessly.

‎In his address, the State Coordinator for the NYSC, Mr Onifade Olaoluwa Joshua, explained that the NYSC is a statutory programme, aimed at young graduates for the task of nation building.

‎He advised the corps members to be patriotic and serve diligently, while upholding the national values and moral uprightness of good citizens wherever they serve, stating that various activities have been lined up for their entertainment and education.

‎Mr Onifade disclosed that a total number of 2,550 corps members, comprising 863 males and 1687 females, including a detachment of corps members from Lagos State who were dislodged to Kwara, were sworn in.

‎Present at the event were the representative of the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mrs Yahaya Omotosho, Director of Personnel Finance and Supply, Ministry of Youth Development, Hajia Okanla Kuburat Atinuke, Director of Youth and Alhaji Abdulsalam Akeem.

‎Others were the Commandant, Nigeria Army Institute of Science Education, Sobi Barracks, Lt. Col Abubakar, representative of the Commissioner of Police ACP Ismail Ajileye, representative of the Commandant, Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), SC Abeeb Ajikobi, representative of the Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Abdulhammed Kayode Raji, among others