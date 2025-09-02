Kwara Gov At Afon: We’re Glad To Model Budgets After Public Needs

The Kwara State government on Tuesday continued its Citizens’ Engagement on the 2026 budget, holding the second leg of the exercise in Afon, Asa Local Government Area.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who attended the session alongside lawmakers and cabinet members from Kwara Central, said the initiative was designed to give residents a direct voice in shaping government priorities.

“We are here for the second of the three-legged citizens’ engagement on the 2026 budget. This is for the people of Kwara Central to have their input in the next budget cycle,” AbdulRazaq said.

“The idea is to democratise the budget preparation process in line with global best practices of transparency and inclusion. Over the years, we have made significant progress in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, education, and human capital development because of feedback from citizens during engagements like this,” he added.

The first meeting was held last week in Bode Sa’adu, Moro LGA, for Kwara North, while the final leg is slated for Ilemona, Oyun LGA, on September 4, 2025.

Stakeholders at the Afon event including community leaders, lawmakers, and government officials commended the administration’s projects, empowerment initiatives, and inclusive policies. They also presented fresh demands ranging from rural road construction and market rehabilitation to improved electricity supply.

Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Marry Arinde, said the engagements showed the administration’s commitment to citizen-led governance.

Commissioners for Works, Education, Agriculture, and other sectors highlighted achievements, including the completion of over 120 kilometres of roads since 2023, expansion of school infrastructure, and support for farmers.

Director of Budget, Alhaji Shamsideen Aregbe, reported that Kwara achieved a 90.6% budget performance in 2024, the highest in recent years, with capital projects taking a significant share of expenditure.

Community leaders, including Daudu Afon Alhaji Anafi Kolapo and Lower Niger River Basin Chairman Alhaji Abdullateef Gidado, lauded AbdulRazaq’s leadership but urged further intervention in electricity, rural infrastructure, and inter-community roads.

AbdulRazaq assured participants that their inputs would guide resource allocation, pledging to “beat our own record of good and impactful governance.”