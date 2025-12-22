Kwara Gov Approves 27.5% Increment For Teachers

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved a 27.5 per cent increment for Teachers’ Specific Allowance for educators across the state.

New Telegraph reports that the approval comes shortly after he presented the 2026 budget at the State House of Assembly.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq directed that the allowance take effect from January 2026.

“The 27.5% allowance applies to TRCN-certificated teachers across Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) under CONKWESS I, while 21% applies to those without TRCN,” the statement noted.

However, the move followed the intense pressure from the Nigeria Union of Teachers, which had threatened a statewide industrial action in December 2025 over unmet demands.

The union had faulted the state government for declining to implement the TSA and the National Harmonised Teachers Retirement Age Act, which extends retirement to 65 years or 40 years of service.

With over 25 other states complying with the retirement age policy, the NUT had called for an emergency meeting with the governor before December 13, 2025, to avert a strike.

The statement added that AbdulRazaq reiterated the indispensable role and commitment of the teachers to the education sector, commending them for their efforts in nation-building.