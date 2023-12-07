Kwara Gov Approves 100% Consolidated Health Salary Structure For Nurses

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the implementation of a 100% Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for nurses in the state.

Additionally, the governor approved the recruitment of more nurses to fill the vacuum created by the brain drain in the country and to improve the quality and standard of nursing care in line with the global best practices.

Chairman and Secretary of the Kwara State Council of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Aminu Shehu and Markus Luka, respectively, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin.

The association appreciated the Executive Secretary of the state Hospital Management Bureau for playing a vital role in the struggle to ensure that the government met its demands.

Also, the association commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the approval and implementation of the 100% CONHESS and the recruitment of more nurses to boost healthcare delivery in the state.