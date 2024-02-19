Kwara Gov Appoints White Paper Committees For CoEDs

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed white paper committees to dissect the reports of the Visitation Panels to the three public Colleges of Education and recommend to the government some specific course of action to change the fortune of the schools.

The Governor had in October 2023 named the visitation panels to Colleges of Education Oro, Ilorin, and Lafiagi (Technical). The panels, which visited the different schools, submitted their reports in January 2024.

As a follow-up to that, the Governor appointed the following persons as chairpersons/members of the White Paper Committees for the Colleges:

A. College of Education , Ilorin

1: Prof. Jimada Idris Shaaba (Chairman)

2: Hajia Afusat AbdulRahman

3: Hajia Eletu Halimat Aduke

4: Dr. Seyi Oloyede

5: Hon. Dele Abiodun

6: Hajia Bilikis Olatundun Suleiman

7: Dr. Ayoku Oba Babatunde

8: Peter Ghana Abu (Secretary)

B: College of Education, Oro

1: Prof. Mrs. Binta Jibola Sulyman (Chairman)

2: Barrister Bature Ismail

3: Architect Thomas Gana

4: Barrister Temim Aisha

5: Mrs. Bola Olaoye

6: Architect Shakirudeen Oladotun

7: Hon. Omo Abass Taofik

8: AbdulGaniy Shuaib (Secretary)

C: College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi

1: Dr. Fatai Bello (Chairman)

2: Mrs. Fakayode Folushe

3: Barrister Yahaya Ndakene

4: Dr. Safi Lawal

5: Engineer Usman Bayero

6: Rebecca Yaga

7: Barrister Muslima Nagode

8: Mr. Salami Adeshina (Secretary).

The committees have two weeks to submit their reports, effective from the first day of their sittings.