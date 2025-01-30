Kwara Gov An Outstanding Achiever, Says Remi Tinubu

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has described Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul – Razaq as an outstanding leader and amazing achiever who has done exceptionally well for his people.

The First Lady stated this on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the second day of her visit to the state.

Joined by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman, his wife, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, and several other first ladies from across the country, the day began with the First Lady flagging off the distribution of 10,000 pro – fessional kits to midwives in the North Central region.

Next to that was her launching of the General Tunde Idiagbon Flyover in Ilorin, a gesture the widow of the late General, Cecilia Idiagbon, said was memorable and reflective of Governor AbdulRazaq’s respect for history.

Remi Tinubu later visited the Innovation Hub, a facility that is designed to be Kwara’s version of the Silicon Valley to raise generations of techies and build skills that resolve local developmental challenges.

She said: “I am so, so glad with what I have seen. This is truly amazing, and I am going back home to tell the President what I have seen. “You (Governor) are a man truly in love with your people. You have really done so well.”

This was as the Managing Director of the Hub, Temi Kolawole, took her through the mandate of the multibillion naira facility.

The First Lady then officially opened the Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Flyover in downtown Ilorin, named after the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

