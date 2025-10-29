Kwara: Gov Abdulrazaq Receives 23 Kidnap Victims, Hails Tinubu, Security Agencies

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received 23 kidnap victims who were recently freed by the Nigerian Army, commending President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for their support in achieving the feat.

The Governor congratulated the victims on their freedom and promised continuous efforts to rid the state of criminal elements who were behind their abductions.

“We thank God that you were all freed following pressure from security forces. We also thank the Commanderin-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support and the Nigerian Army and other security agencies working together to achieve this success,” the Governor said at the 22 Armored Brigade HQ during the brief ceremony for official handover of the victims “We are glad to see 23 victims freed and presented today.

We thank the Army and the Medical Centre here for looking after them since they were rescued. “We’ve known their plights, and I assure that the government will sup- port them in rehabilitation.”