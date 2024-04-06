Kwara Gov, 11 Health Commissioners To Grace 2024 Health Care Exhibition

Governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahaman of Kwara State, Plateau State Deputy Governor Josephine Chundung, Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas and commissioners of health from 11 states are some of the guests billed to attend the 11 edition of the Medic West Africa health care exhibition and conference scheduled to hold between April 17 and 19 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

Senior Exhibition Director, Medic West Africa, Tom Coleman, in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, said this year’s event focuses on harnessing the collective power of the healthcare community to address the region’s evolving needs.

With the African healthcare sector undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation driven by the fourth industrial revolution and its technological advancements, Medic West Africa 2024 serves as a critical venue for knowledge exchange and idea generation.

He said: “Medic West Africa has established itself as the premier platform for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation in healthcare across West Africa.

“We are committed to fostering an environment where attendees can explore the latest advancements, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will ultimately improve patient care in the region. By bringing together a diverse range of healthcare professionals, including leading manufacturers, distributors, government officials, and clinicians, we can create a synergy that accelerates the development and implementation of solutions that address the specific needs of West Africa’s healthcare systems.”

The event will host a wide range of companies across eight product categories: Medical Equipment & Devices, Disposables & Consumer Goods, Orthopedics & Physiotherapy, Imaging & Diagnostics, Healthcare & General Services, IT Systems & solutions, Healthcare Infrastructure & Assets, and Wellness & Prevention.

The 2024 edition will also feature a comprehensive conference program designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Thought leaders will present during sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, addressing key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare in Africa.

Apart from Governor Abdulraham, others expected at the three–day event are the commissioners of health from Kwara state, Dr Amina El-Imam; Osun State, Jola Akinto; Borno State, Prof Baba Mallam Gana.

Others are the Commissioners of Health from Sokoto State, Dr Asabe Balarabe; Oyo State, Dr Oluwaserinmi Adwunmi Ajetunmobi; Jigawa State, Dr Muhammad Kainuwa; Kano State, Dr Abubakar Labaran and Adamawa State, Dr Felix Bilishan Tangwamia.