Kwara Garment Factory Trains Supervisors Ahead Official Take Off

Ahead of the official launch, the Kwara State Garment Factory is providing intensive training to its newly hired supervisors.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the factory’s Managing Director, Hajia Olubukola Kifayat Adedeji on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Led by experts from StarSew, the factory’s technical partners who are industry leaders in the field of Garment Machinery supply and training in the Middle East and North Africa, this training focuses on mastering the operation of cutting-edge machinery, some of which are exclusive to the factory in the country.

“Following the supervisor training, the factory will proceed with comprehensive induction sessions for its workforce, assigning them to various departments to optimise efficiency.

“This training is integral to our production process. Our goal is not only to be the largest but also the most proficient and professional in the industry,” according to the statement.

The statement added that the factory would commence training other categories of workers in three weeks’ time, prioritising safety and skill development.

“Upon completing the supervisor training, the factory will initiate batch training sessions for its workforce, with each batch comprising 150 individuals,” the statement added.