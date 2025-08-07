Kwara FRSC Zonal Commander Urges Promoted Officers To Lead By Example

The Zonal Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) for Kwara, Kogi, and Ekiti States, ACM Chichebem Onukwubiri, has called on newly promoted officers in the zone to redouble their efforts, uphold professionalism, and lead by example.

Speaking during their decoration ceremony in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Onukwubiri said the promotions reflect not only past achievements but also a call to higher service and responsibility.

“I celebrate the significant milestone in the careers of our newly promoted officers. It marks a testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in service delivery,” he said.

He urged the officers to use their new positions to mentor junior colleagues, drive innovation, and enhance organisational efficiency. He also commended the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, for approving the promotions, which he said had boosted morale across the corps.

FRSC Sector Commander in Kwara, SC Muftau Irekeola, congratulated the officers, reminding them that their elevation brings added responsibilities and opportunities for growth.

“May you continue to serve with integrity, loyalty, and dedication, as well as inspire others to do the same,” he said.

Those promoted include: Olawumi Oyeniyi, from Deputy Corps Commander to Corps Commander, Chukwunonso Olisa, from Assistant Corps Commander to Deputy Corps Commander, Bukar Hussaini, from Assistant Corps Commander to Deputy Corps Commander, Solomon Mike, from Assistant Corps Commander to Deputy Corps Commander.