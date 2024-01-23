Kwara: Foundation Offers Scholarships To Over 2,000 Indigent Students

… best-performing students to get full scholarships to varsity level

No fewer than 2,000 students of Kwara Central Senatorial District and beyond have benefited from the 2024 edition of the annual West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) scholarships for indigents and orphans in the senatorial district.

The annual scholarship scheme is sponsored by the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mallam Saliu Mustapha.

The Coordinator of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation Education Committee, Professor Binta Suleiman, who represented the legislator at the flag-off ceremony held at Socrates College, Aromoradu, Ilorin, congratulated the beneficiaries of this year’s scholarship, Prof. Suleiman, urged them to be focused, dedicated, disciplined and highly committed to their educational pursuits by coming out in flying colours.

The University lecturer, who encouraged the recipients of the scholarship to see themselves as chosen and blessed individuals, reiterated the commitment of Senator Saliu Mustapha to the educational development of his constituents with further award of full scholarships to deserving students among the beneficiaries.

According to her, the impact of the scholarship would undoubtedly be felt for years to come as it would contribute to the development of a well-educated and empowered constituency.

“I want to convey the congratulatory message of the sponsor, who is the Senator representing Kwara central in the National Assembly, Mallam Saliu Mustapha to all the beneficiaries of the 2024 annual educational scholarship for the indigents and orphans in the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

“I am happy to inform you that the senator will further sponsor deserving students amongst these recipients that come out with flying colours to higher institutions. It therefore behoves you to work very hard, excel and become good ambassadors of your parents, the foundation and Kwara State at large”, she said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Education Committee, Comrade Yakub Ishowo, provided the guidelines for the seamless registration of the students, urging them to see the scholarship as an opportunity to achieve their academic goals and dreams.

Recipients received the scholarship in their various schools as representatives of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation visited the schools to hand over the awards to the principals and parents of the students.

In Community Secondary School, Ogele, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, the principal of the school, Mr Sulaiman Olanrewaju, appreciated the Saliu Mustapha Foundation for providing scholarships for deserving poor students in the school.

Also at Ogodo Community Secondary School, Ogodo, Aboto, Odo-Ode Ward, Asa Local Government Area, the father of a beneficiary, Mr Abdul Fatai Ayinde, appreciated Senator Saliu Mustapha for the gesture, especially in ensuring that people at the grassroots benefited from the scholarship and urged other philanthropists to emulate his exemplary contribution.

Those who spoke at Government Day Secondary School, Fate, Ilorin; Muslim Model College School, Yakuba, Ilorin; Government Day Secondary School, Ilorin; Amule Secondary School, Ilorin; Okelele Secondary School, Ilorin; Government Day Senior Secondary School, Aboto-Oja, Asa Local Government; and GSS, Afon lauded the initiative of Senator Saliu Mustapha for investing in their educational advancement and prayed God to give him the power to further the scholarship to the higher institutions.