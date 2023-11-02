Kwara Flags Off Evacuation Of Illegal Dump Sites

…Shuts down popular Mandate market for violating environmental law

In its bid to sustain a clean and hygienic environment in Kwara State, the state government has flagged off the evacuation of illegal dump sites across the capital city of Ilorin, warning residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse or face sanction.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Ilorin, the state capital, the Commissioner for Environment, Mallam Shehu Ndanusa Usman, said the Ministry, with the support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commenced the evacuation of Illegal dump sites across the Ilorin metropolis, adding that the exercise would continue until all illegal dump sites across the state are evacuated.

He said: “Let me warn all residents across the state, especially in Ilorin, the state capital, to henceforth desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately or face the full wrath of the law.

“I also implore individuals and corporate organisations to join hands with the present administration in its bid to eradicate indiscriminate dumping of refuse to sustain a clean and hygienic environment in the state.”

Illegal dump sites which were evacuated by the government team included those at the Admiralty Villa axis, Sakele and along the Airport road.

Meanwhile, the state government has shut down the popular Mandate market in the state capital for violating the environmental law despite several warnings to the market leaders by the environmental officials in charge of the market.

In the Commissioner’s words: “We decided to close the market after several meetings between the market leaders and the Ministry on the need to strictly adhere to the environmental law fell on deaf ears.

“We have reminded them several times of the need to clean their environment and evacuate the refuse which may cause an outbreak of epidemics, but to our dismay, there is no compliance and this warranted our action today.”

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the closure of the Mandate market would serve as a deterrent to other markets across the state and their leaders to desist from violating the environmental laws or else the Ministry would have no option but to close down any erring market.

However, after several hours of closure, the market was reopened, following the intervention of some key stakeholders in the state, with a promise that the environmental laws would henceforth be complied with in the market.