Kwara Flags Off Digital, Coding Course For Pupils In Public Schools

Share

Kwara State Government has flagged off a Coding and Digital Literacy training programme for at least 50 public primary and junior secondary schools across the State.

The programme was organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital and Innovation, Hon. Ishola Kayode.

Flagging off the programme on Tuesday on behalf of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, Alhaji Sa’adu Salau, said the digital coding initiative was to strengthen the impactful investments of the administration in the education sector.

The initiative, according to the Governor, is targeted at over 150 students in each of the 50 schools for the pilot scheme. “We are now faced with the reality of the digital revolution.

So, what we have done today is to flagoff the training for digital literacy in 50 schools in Kwara State,” he said at the symbolic launch at the Bishop’s Smith Junior Secondary School Ilorin.

“It is our expectation that with the foundation laying of a digital society for this generation, the children of Kwara State would not lag behind among their counterparts globally”, he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: