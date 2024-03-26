Kwara: Five In EFCC Net For Illegal Mining Activities

…Three Truckloads Of Assorted Minerals Recovered

The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have again arrested five persons for possession and conveyance of three truckloads of assorted solid minerals mined without license.

The suspects, who are truck drivers except Quadri Oladimeji and Auwal Garba, who are truck boys, are

Dauda Suleiman, Quadri Oladimeji, Abubakar Alhassan, Anas Sanusi, and Auwal Garba.

Their arrest, which was reportedly effected along Maraba and Ogbomosho roads between March 21 and 22, 2024, followed credible intelligence and days of surveillance.

The suspects, who claimed to have been hired, were arrested while conveying solid minerals suspected to be marble stone, white powder, lithium, and lepidolite to Shagamu and Alakija in Ogun and Lagos States for commercial purposes without license.

Details of the trucks recovered from the suspects showed that Dauda, Abubakar, and Anas were each carrying a truck with registration numbers JJJ 206 YG, Lagos; T24413 LA, Lagos and KNT 635 XP, Niger, respectively.

It would be recalled that the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC on February 5, 2024, arrested 41 persons over suspected illegal mining activities and impounded 12 truckloads of assorted minerals mined without license.

The latest arrest brings to 46 the number of persons arrested, and 15 vehicles seized in the last month over similar offences.

The suspects, according to the EFCC Ilorin Zonal Command, would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.