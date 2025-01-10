Kwara: Firm Splashes Cash Gifts, Awards On Outstanding Staff

Share

…Seeks greater productivity from staff in 2025

Outstanding staff of a fast-growing commercial outfit in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Royalty Fun Land, have been rewarded with various awards and cash gifts for their sterling contributions to the rapid growth and development of a company that was inaugurated barely seven months ago.

Royalty Fun Land is a subsidiary of the Ilorin Emirate Mall, a nascent recreational enterprise, that was established on June 4, 2024.

Speaking at the epoch-making award and get-together event, the Manager of Royalty Fun Land, Mr Imran Bolanta, said the event was meant to celebrate the Recreational Centre’s achievements in 2024 and also reward the outstanding staff in order to propel them to do more in the years ahead. He commanded the efforts of the staff, urging them not to rest on their oars.

The Supermarket Supervisor, Mr. Adebayo Ismail, for his part, applauded the Founder of the Ilorin Emirate Mall, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, for his foresight and vision in economically transforming Ilorin, his community, with the “establishment of the first-ever indigenous recreational centre for kids and adults in the capacity of Ilorin”.

He added: “The year 2024 was a remarkable year, marked by the establishment of the Supermarket and the Mall, which have been attracting massive patronages from shoppers and lovers of recreation, including youths and old people.

“I pray to God Almighty for continued blessings, guidance, and fulfilment upon our Founder as he continues to be an agent of societal growth and invest more in his community.”

In his remarks, the Founder and CEO of the Ilorin Emirate Mall, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, who was represented by Engr. Lambert Chinedu, thanked the organisers of the event for the brilliant initiative of bringing together the staff and management of the organisation, particularly for the award of recognition conferred on him by the staff in honour of “his huge investments and contributions to the economic growth of Ilorin and Kwara State at large”, while reiterating his commitment to continuing to provide a conducive atmosphere for the staff and improving their welfare.

The colourful gathering, featuring a display of fanfare, exquisite meals, and airtime giveaways, provided an opportunity for both the staff and management to network outside the work environment, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to enhancing workers’ productivity.

Some of the awardees who were presented with cash gifts and supported by the Chairman and CEO of the Royalty Fun Land, were the Manager, Mr. Imran Bolanta; Accountant, Lawal Mutalib; Chief Security Officer, Yusuf Olanrewaju; and the Facility Manager, Alhaji Kale Yusuf.

Others included the Floor Manager, Engr. Lambert Chinedu; Game Arcade Operator, Comrade Yunus Olanrewaju Aduagba; Game Arcade Cashier, Shittu Amidat; Damilola Oguntoye, the Outdoor Game Instructor; and Outdoor Cashier, Busari Aisha.

One of the airtime giveaway winners, Mrs Owosho Comfort, lauded the Founder for employing her husband and bringing joy to their family, praying for more abundant blessings on him.

Share

