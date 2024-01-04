Kwara Fire Service Prevents Sobi Specialist Hospital From Being Razed

Prompt action by the operatives of the Kwara State Fire Service has prevented the COVID-19 Centre at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin, the state capital, from being burnt.

“Yesterday, the 2nd Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at about 8:35 a.m., there was a reported incident of fire outbreak at the COVID-19 Centre at Sobi Specialist Hospital.

“The incident was reported to the Executive Secretary, of the Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Abdulraheem Malik, who immediately contacted the Kwara State Fire Service.

“Operatives of the Kwara State Fire Service were at the scene at 9:03 a.m. to put out the fire. We are indeed impressed by the speed, commitment, and professionalism of the fire service. We thank the Fire Service for the promptness!

“The cause of the fire was still unknown at the time of this press release. Investigation is ongoing by the Kwara State Hospitals Management Board in collaboration with the Kwara State Fire Service to unravel the cause of the fire.

“No life was lost; no injury was reported.”