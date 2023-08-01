Kwara: Fire Guts Pharmaceutical Company, Destroys Property Worth N87m

Property worth over N87m has been destroyed in an inferno that gutted Peace Pharmaceutical Company, opposite National Hajj Commission, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle disclosed that the firemen were, however, able to save property worth about N1.4bn, saying the inferno happened while trying to siphon ethanol from an ethanol tanker to the company’s ethanol reservoir.

He said: “A spark that emitted from the pumping machine ignited the flammable liquid, leading to the outbreak of the fire.

“This unfortunate incident resulted in substantial damage to the Peace Pharmaceutical Company. However, thanks to the swift and coordinated response of the firemen and the support of relevant authorities, which enabled the fire to be brought under control, limiting further potential damage to the facility and surrounding areas.”

Meanwhile, the Director, of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged the people of the state to always promptly call the fire brigade on time whenever there is any fire emergency in their areas, adding that this would help to save lives and property.