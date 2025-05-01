Share

A fire outbreak has caused serious damage at the popular phone village in Challenge Market, Ilorin, Kwara State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire started around 9:06pm on Wednesday, April 30, and was believed to have been caused by a power surge.

According to a report, 10 kiosks were affected by the fire in the market which has over 120 shops, 80 kiosks, and many stands.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, on Thursday, said the fire mainly affected phone shops and repair centers.

“Our fire crew promptly mobilised and arrived at the scene to find several shops engulfed in flames,” he said.

“The market comprises over 120 shops, 80 kiosks, and numerous stands. Through swift intervention, professionalism, and tactical expertise, our team successfully curtailed the spread of the fire, limiting its impact to only 10 kiosks.

“The affected areas were primarily phone stores and repair shops. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a power surge.

“Traders and market stakeholders commended the Kwara State Fire Service for their rapid response and effectiveness in saving the market from widespread destruction.”

