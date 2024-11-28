Kwara Faults Political Branding Of School Materials

Share

The Kwara State government yesterday cautioned against the culture of branding materials to be donated to public schoolchildren with political messages.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Sa’adatu Kawu said: “This practice, which includes emblazoning the picture of the donor on such books or school materials, should stop.

“While every support for public school is welcome and appreciated, the government has a standing policy that such materials do not come with political branding of any kind.

“It is on record that education materials that the state government donated to school children between 2019 and now usually do not come with the picture of the governor, who feels such practices are not healthy for young children.”

