Kwara Farmers Laud AbdulRazaq For Rural Road Projects

Farmers across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State have commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his administration’s continued investment in rural infrastructure, particularly the rehabilitation and construction of roads linking farming communities to markets and processing centres.

The commendation came from Mallam Abdullah Ibn Ahmed, Chairman of the State Farmers Support Programme Committee, which collaborates with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to support grassroots agricultural policy implementation.

Mallam Abdullah noted that the Governor’s recent inspection of key rural roads in Asa Local Government Area has further boosted farmers’ confidence in the state’s agricultural development agenda.

Citing an earlier statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the committee referenced the ongoing construction of the 17.7km Madi–Peeke Road and the 23.23km Okolowo Express–Sokoto–Tafatafa–Elere–Owode Oja–Baba Kudu–Akopari–Otte Oja Road as major steps toward resolving long-standing challenges of poor access to rural communities.

“The response from farmers across the state has been one of appreciation and renewed hope,” Mallam Abdullah said. “These roads are more than just infrastructure, they are economic lifelines. They will reduce post-harvest losses, cut transportation costs, and improve access to markets.”

He added that the Governor’s visits to communities such as Peeke, Owode Oja, Baba Kudu, and Akopari were warmly welcomed, with residents acknowledging the administration’s direct engagement with rural producers and efforts to enhance their livelihoods.

Also commenting on the rural road projects, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Alabi Afees Abolore, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rural transformation through targeted investments.

“His Excellency’s directive is clear: bring government closer to the people, and bring farmers closer to opportunities,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the road projects, supported by development partners have so far received over N4 billion in counterpart funding from the Kwara State Government.

Mallam Abdullah reiterated the committee’s full support for the administration’s rural development agenda and pledged continued collaboration with farming groups and community stakeholders to ensure maximum impact.

He described the interventions as central to inclusive growth and sustainable development in Kwara State.