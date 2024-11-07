Kwara Express Shuts Down For Total Revamp

Share

…Workers to get full exit benefits as reforms begin

Kwara State Government has announced a temporary closure of the Harmony Transport Services Ltd (HTSL), known as Kwara Express, for a wholesome repositioning of the legacy firm towards improved productivity, efficiency, and economic development.

A statement issued by the Harmony Holdings Ltd, the body that manages all government businesses, said the restructuring includes full payment of exit benefits to all the workers in the distressed company.

The overhaul, the statement explained, would modernise the company’s fleet and infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer service delivery.

“While the decision to pay off the workers is difficult, it is essential for establishing a sustainable operational framework for HTSL, which has faced challenges in maintaining consistent growth and has experienced multiple closures within the past years.

“Recent customer feedback has underscored the need for improvement, prompting this decisive action.

“The Harmony Holdings Ltd assures that all exit entitlements of the staff are currently being settled, while their contributions to the company are sincerely appreciated.

“Those staff members interested in rejoining the company after the overhaul will have the opportunity to reapply.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause to our valued customers and assure you that efforts are underway to minimize the duration of this service interruption.

“The general public can rest assured that all measures are being implemented to ensure a seamless transition during this crucial phase of the company’s evolution,” the statement added.

