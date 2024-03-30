Kwara Ex-Deputy Gov, Kisira Is Dead

The former Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Peter Kisira is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Kisira died at the age of 74 in the early hours of Saturday, March 30.

Prior to his death, Kisira served with former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed between 2011 and 2019.

Reacting to the development, the Governor of the State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq haa expressed sadness over the demise of the erstwhile deputy governor.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRazaq sends his heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Baruten.

The statement urged them to take solace in his fine legacies as a public servant and a bureaucrat who rose to the rank of a Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service before becoming a deputy governor.

Governor AbdulRazaq observed that the former Deputy Governor will be remembered for his life of commendable public service and dedication to good causes.

He prayed to God to receive his soul and look after the family that he left behind.