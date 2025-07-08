Kwara Engages Stakeholders On Business Enabling Reforms

The Kwara State Government has hosted a one-day technical workshop and town hall meeting to deepen stakeholder engagement and collaboration on the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).

The event, which drew participants from both the public and private sectors, was organised in collaboration with a high-powered delegation from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Attendees included members of the State Executive Council, local government chairmen and vice chairmen, PEBEC Director-General Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu (represented by Mr. Shima Kennedy), Chairman of the Judicial Committee on Small Claims Court, Justice Ibijoke Olawoyin, representatives of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, the State Artisan Congress, marketers’ associations, and members of the State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC).

Chairman of the EODBC and Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, said the session aimed to enhance public understanding of ongoing business reforms, strengthen collaboration, and accelerate implementation of key initiatives.

“Kwara, under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has recorded remarkable progress in implementing wide-ranging reforms to improve the business environment, promote transparency, and strengthen service delivery,” she said.

“This technical workshop allows us to review our current reform roadmap, understand the technical requirements of Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs), and refine implementation strategies to ensure we meet and exceed SABER performance targets,” she added.

Dr. Nuru noted that through SABER, Kwara has opportunities to enhance land administration and business registration, improve investment promotion and public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks, integrate technology in procurement and tax administration, and promote transparency and accountability.

She commended PEBEC for its collaboration and praised the commitment of EODBC members.

Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, said the government was leveraging social media platforms to disseminate information, monitor feedback, and ensure inclusive engagement.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Environment, Nafisat Buge, said various environmental initiatives have been introduced to ensure residents and investors live in a clean and safe environment.

Chairperson of the State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs. Folashade Omoniyi, said the administration continues to create an enabling environment for businesses. She explained the benefits of the newly introduced tax reform law by President Bola Tinubu, which aims to harmonise tax collections and block leakages.

Mr. Kennedy reiterated PEBEC’s mandate to eliminate bureaucratic and legislative barriers to doing business and improve Nigeria’s business climate. He said PEBEC’s annual state tour evaluates implementation of business reforms, engages private sector stakeholders, and facilitates technical sessions to ensure year-three success under the SABER programme.

Chairman of the State Artisan Congress, Alhaji Jimoh Adesina, and the Iya Loja General of Kwara State, Hajia Muibat Olumo, commended the administration’s business-friendly initiatives, financial support for traders, and infrastructure projects that have enhanced mobility and improved marketplaces.

They, however, called for additional support for artisans and marketers to further boost local enterprise.

The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Mr. Kennedy, during which participants asked questions and offered suggestions for strengthening government-stakeholder relations.