Kwara: EFCC Takes Anti-Corruption Campaign To Schools

The Ilorin Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has extended its anti-corruption campaign to pupils of Lightway Nursery and Primary School, Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara State, as part of efforts to instill integrity and accountability from an early age.

Speaking during the sensitisation session, Ayodele Babatunde, Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Directorate, educated the pupils on the meaning of corruption, its various forms, its damaging effects, and how even children can contribute to building a corruption-free Nigeria.

“Corruption is simply doing the wrong thing, especially when it affects others or the country. It includes vices such as cheating, lying, and stealing,” Babatunde explained. He emphasized that children have a role to play in shaping a better future, even from a young age.

“You can avoid corruption by always telling the truth, doing your homework without copying from others, refusing to steal or cheat, observing honesty, discipline, integrity, patriotism, and respecting rules at home and in school,” he added.

He encouraged the pupils to grow into responsible citizens who love their country and reject actions that could hinder its progress.

The interactive session featured questions from the pupils and ended with a collective pledge by the children to serve as anti-corruption ambassadors in their schools and homes.

The outreach is part of EFCC’s broader strategy to promote a culture of integrity and good governance through its anti-corruption prevention mandate, focusing on education and early advocacy.