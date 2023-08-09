Kwara: EFCC, NBA in war of words over rule of law

The brewing crisis between the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Ilorin Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) may snowball into a bigger one, if not quickly nipped in the bud. The first salvo was fired by the NBA at a recent press conference its leadership addressed in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, levelling a myriad of allegations against the Ilorin Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency, while also calling for total boycott of all the activities of the EFCC by its members until the agency’s Zonal Commander, Michael Nzekwe, is transferred from the state.

The text of the press conference, which was jointly signed by Aishat Omotayo Temim and Ridwan Musa, Acting Chairperson and Publicity Secretary, respectively, stated that the purpose of the press conference was to alert the public to the alleged antics and unwholesome manners in which the operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC operate.

Allegations

The NBA Acting Chairperson, who was flanked by other executive members of the Association at the press briefing, opined that the EFCC, like any other government agency that was established by law, must be seen to be guided by the laws in all their dealings and operations, saying a situation whereby the operatives of the Commission would regard and see themselves as being above the law is not only unacceptable but also condemnable.

She said: “Therefore, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ilorin Branch, unequivocally condemned such unlawful and immoral attitude. It has been reported over the time how citizens were arrested and treated in an undignified manner with little or no access to their family and legal practitioner of their choice. “We’ve also had verifiable reports of how suspects arrested were given the option of disengaging their lawyers employed by the family and accepting ‘EFCC nominated lawyer’ as a condition for securing their freedom temporarily or permanently. To that end, legal practitioners, who are not ‘EFCC nominated lawyers’, are treated with disdain. Uncooperative suspects are usually rushed to the court with a view to securing their conviction at all cost.

“Recent judgment of the Kwara State High Court where a defendant was acquitted, because he was maliciously charged to court on the basis of noncooperation with ‘EFCC nominated lawyer’, is a testimony to this practice. We are not unaware that it takes two to tango, this unholy practice is impossible without the cooperation/collaboration of some of our colleagues, who agreed to share their ‘professional fee’ with officials of the Commission in whatever ratio they agreed on.”

Warning

Warning their colleagues allegedly collaborating with the operatives of the EFCC to perpetrate evil to desist forthwith, the NBA boss reminded them that such act is tantamount to gross professional misconduct which can make them appear before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), adding that it could also attract sanctions, including suspension or withdrawal of their practitioners’ license to practice. She added: “The NBA is watching and will not hesitate to take the appropriate steps to sanction erring members.” Aishat Temim said the NBA was livid by the snubbing they got from the Zonal Commander when they tried to see him with a view to addressing those anomalies, and to among other steps, draw his attention to the alleged shoddy practices of the EFCC operatives which, she alleged, have the Zonal Commander’s tacit approval.

She added that the leadership of the NBA had sought to interface with the Zonal Commander of the EFCC, alleging that he arrogantly declined to meet with them, thereby prompting the Executive Council of the NBA, Ilorin Branch, in consultation with the Bar leaders to, among other measures, ask its members to boycott all activities of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency until the Zonal Commander is transferred out of Kwara State. Besides, she added that another resolution of the Association was a call on the Acting Chairman of the EFCC to cause an investigation into the Ilorin Zonal Branch of the Commission with a view to separating the grains from the chaff, adding that the EFCC is an agency of government established by law to carry out their mandates in accordance with the law.

“Therefore, it will not be dignifying for the Commission to be headed at her Ilorin Zonal Office by an Officer or Commander who has no little respect for human dignity and the rule of law, but seeing himself as above the Commission and the law as manifested in the manner with which the Zonal Head, Michael Nzekwe, exhibits his arrogance at all times towards legal practitioners and citizens. “Ilorin and indeed Kwara State, which is bastion of legal practice and rule of law, is too big an environment to operate for an Officer or Zonal Head who lacks total respect for the rule of law and who violates citizens’ rights at will. We, therefore, demand immediate transfer of the Zonal Head, Michael Nzekwe, to where his capacity can help him to operate.

“We are sending a note of warning to all our members collaborating with EFCC officials in subduing the Rule of Law, to desist from that unholy act, otherwise, the nemesis of law will catch up against them,” she added.

EFCC reacts

But in a swift reaction to the NBA allegations, through a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the Commission and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the anti-graft agency debunked the NBA’s claim of non-adherence to the rule of law by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, describing it as unfounded and total falsehood, while also dismissing their call for the transfer of the Zonal Commander as preposterous, wondering why the NBA, Ilorin Branch, chose a moment when one of their members, Suleiman Toyin Yahaya, was being detained by the Ilorin Command for allegedly tampering with the statement of a suspect under investigation to make such baseless vituperations against the agency and its leadership.

The EFCC said: “Without prejudice to the right of members of the Bar, and indeed any Nigerian, to ventilate a grievance, the Commission is scandalised that the NBA Ilorin Branch chose a moment when one of its members, Suleiman Toyin Yahaya, was being detained by the Ilorin Command for allegedly tampering with the statement of a suspect under investigation, to launch a media attack against the Command and its leadership. “This, to all intent and purposes, smacks of blackmail and a disguised attempt to intimidate the Ilorin Command of the Commission into unconscionable docility.” The anti-graft agency wondered why the NBA that prides itself as an apostle of rule of law and ethical conduct would look the other way and keep mute on the alleged criminal act of their member who was being detained by the agency with a valid remand order, though he has since been released by the agency in deference to a counter order of court. It added: “It is also worrisome that the NBA finds it convenient to shift the blame for the alleged unprofessional conduct of its members in matters of legal representation for crime suspects, to personnel of the EFCC. Legal representation of suspects is not within the remit of the EFCC. “While the Commission is willing to investigate any allegation of unprofessional conduct by any of its personnel, those making such claims must provide proof. “It must, however, be emphasised that the Commission, as a creation of law, conducts its activities within the ambit of law and no law has been violated so far by the EFCC in its operations in Ilorin.”