Kwara: EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 37 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

This was contained in a statement by Mr. Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, of the anti-graft agency. While 15 people were arrested yesterday, Officers of the Directorate had earlier on Friday, March 22, 2025 arrested 22 suspected Internet fraudsters in Tanke, Alao Farm Estate, Yidi Road, and Irewolede areas of Ilorin.

The arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities. Items recovered from them at the point of arrest included eight luxury cars, smartphones and high-end laptop computers.

Both arrests brought to 37, the number of suspected internet fraudsters, rounded up in Ilorin by the anti-graft agency in a space of one week. The suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, Oyewale said.

