Kwara Earmarks N8.1bn For State, LG Staff Gratuities

The Kwara State Government has allocated ₦8.1 billion for the payment of gratuities to retired state and local government workers.

The Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hawa Nuhu, made the disclosure during the third-quarter inter-ministerial briefing held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Hall in Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to her, ₦5.6 billion will be paid to state retirees, while ₦2.5 billion is earmarked for retired local government staff.

Dr. Nuhu assured that the government remains committed to gradually offsetting pensions and gratuities without hindering other developmental projects. She noted that pension and gratuity costs had tripled due to the implementation of the ₦30,000 and ₦70,000 minimum wages and their consequential adjustments for retirees.

She further clarified that the state is not owing any verified local government retiree.

“Those complaining are few and need to come forward to complete their verification exercise and collect their money,” she said.

The commissioner revealed that Kwara’s monthly internally generated revenue (IGR) currently stands at ₦15.7 billion, while the state’s domestic debt is ₦57 billion.

Addressing concerns over possible new taxes, Dr. Nuhu stated that no new levies will be introduced in 2026, explaining that the government is only streamlining existing taxes, which will take effect from January 2026.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Lafia Aliyu Kora Sabi, also disclosed that the ministry has enhanced transport safety through the introduction of colour codes for operators and distribution of 1,000 life jackets across riverine local government areas, Baruten, Edu, Moro, Kaiama, and Patigi to boost water safety.

In her contribution, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Development, Dr. Mariam Imam Nnafatima, said over 200 street beggars evacuated from Ilorin had been repatriated to their home states. She added that renovation works were ongoing at the Amayo Rehabilitation Centre and the Elders’ Home, while the ministry continues to combat drug abuse in collaboration with the NDLEA.