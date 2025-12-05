Kwara: DSS Intercepts Doctor Allegedly Supplying Drugs To Kidnapping Rings

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a medical doctor allegedly linked to kidnapping syndicates operating in parts of Kwara State.

According to security sources, the doctor was intercepted in the Jebba area while reportedly transporting medical supplies from Sokoto to armed kidnappers hiding in forests across Kwara.

Intelligence reports had alerted the DSS to the activities of the syndicates and their medical couriers.

Security officials disclosed that the criminal gangs have recently become more desperate for medical attention due to gun

Scshot wounds sustained during clashes with security forces.

One official warned that the groups may increasingly target hospitals and clinics in remote and forested areas.

“We are advising improved security measures in health facilities in thickly forested zones which the kidnappers may attempt to infiltrate,” the official said.

The DSS has intensified monitoring of logistics networks aiding kidnapping groups, including their supply of drugs, communication tools, food, and weapons.

Further investigations are ongoing.